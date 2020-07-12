1/
Sherry E. McCaskill
On July 5, 2020 at 9:32 PM, the angels came to take Sherry McCaskill to unite with her heavenly father and family. She will be greatly missed for her infectious smile and loving demeanor. Her long battle with Alzheimer's eventually took her memories away, but her ability to spread kindness and unconditional love for everyone never diminished, which attests to her true character. The same description applies to her husband and that is why they both made such a great pair. It is clear to anyone who knows them that his love for her is immeasurable. Sherry and Bruce first met in Arlington when she was teaching 4th grade, after graduating from William and Mary and the rest was history . Sherry contributed a lot of her personal time to the Princess Anne Hills Garden Club and Virginia Beach Garden Club, as a long-term member. She served as both an advocate and volunteer for various historical societies in Richmond and Fredericksburg.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bruce McCaskill, and her 3 children and their spouses; Jennifer and Rob Berkebile of Charlottesville, Bruce and Deneene McCaskill of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina, and Doug and Sharon McCaskill of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Faith Berkebile, Ashley Berkebile, Gavin McCaskill, Scott Berkebile, Paige McCaskill and Carter McCaskill.

A memorial mass will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic Church on July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am in Virginia Beach, VA. Donations may be made in Sherry's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
