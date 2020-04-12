|
The stunning & wonderful Sherryl Mellodee Cartwright Wagner Osborne of Norfolk, VA born February 20,1962 passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 58 years young.
She passed peacefully, filled with love & had a smile on her face.
Sherryl is survived by her children (son, Anthony L. Cartwright & daughter, Angelica L.C Powers); grandchildren (Nevaeh, Maddox & Abagail); life partner (Guy Comer); 8 Siblings; Sherree (little Ethan) & Pedro, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended friends & family.
Sherryl was an amazing mother & grandmother. She had a green thumb & took pride in her garden. Her love for life, her family & friends was shown through hugs, laughs & the best cookouts. She loved country music & dancing. She enjoyed many days with her windows open, watching "cop shows" & beating her family at cards.
Sherryl will be missed but memorialized in the beautiful moments she shared with every soul she touched.
A viewing will be held 12-9pm on Monday, April 13th @ Hollomon-Brown located @ 6568 Indian River Road.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020