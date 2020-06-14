Sherwood H. Ashbury Jr.
Sherwood "Woody" Haynes Ashbury Jr., 63, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Norfolk to the late Sherwood H. Ashbury, Sr. and Nancy Beachum Ashbury.

Woody was kind, helpful to others and a hard worker. Having lived most of his life in Virginia Beach he loved the ocean and enjoyed it at every opportunity.

He was preceded in death by a special aunt, Margaret Shotton, and several uncles. Left to cherish his memory is his brother Gary Lee (Barbara), who shared much love for Woody. He and Gary were always protective of each other in many ways.

He will be sadly missed by his aunt, Hilda Mansfield; cousins Wayne Mansfield, Jim Allen Beachum, Patrice Ennis, and Terry Kemp, a large extended family, and many friends at the Dockside Restaurant.

Special appreciation is given to the Malbon family for their love of Woody throughout his life.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
