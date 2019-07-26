|
|
PORTSMOUTH- Sheryl Jean Gordon (Nee McCracken), 57, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY on February 10, 1962. She graduated from Byron-Bergen Central School in 1980 and was the first in her family to earn a bachelorâ€™s degree in 1986. She was predeceased by her father, Ronald E. McCracken, and brother-in-law, D. Lee Davis.
Sheryl taught school in Rochester, NY until 1990 when she moved to Chesapeake, VA area where she taught at Greenbrier Christian Academy. In 1997 she joined Scott Taylor Pastering, Inc., where she was office manager for over 20 years. She married Paul Gordon on May 19, 2007 and they attended Freedom Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Sheryl received Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 10 and remained wholly devoted to her Lord her entire life.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Gordon; mother, Beverly (Eugene) Fee McCracken Widdowson; mother-in-law, Sandra (Ron) West; son, Angelo Gordon; sisters, Patricia McCracken Davis, Cathleen (Ken) Worthington, Lori-Beth (Mark) Woodruff, Lisa (Daniel) Rieks; brother-in-law, Grady Gordon; very dear special friends, Melanie, Scott, Andrew and Hannah Taylor; two grandchildren; twenty-two nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Freedom Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 PM and at Grace Baptist Church in Batavia, NY on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7 PM with a light reception prior at 5:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 308 Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake, VA 23320
Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019