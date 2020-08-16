Or Copy this URL to Share

Shimika L. Ruffin "Lady" "Nikki" 46, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1974. Shimika leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Florence Smith; husband, Daniel Ruffin; daughter, Armika Sutton; son, Alexvander Booker; grandchild, ZyAire Williams and a host of other family and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. Viewing will be held, 2pm-6pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home.



