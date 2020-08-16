Shimika L. Ruffin "Lady" "Nikki" 46, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1974. Shimika leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Florence Smith; husband, Daniel Ruffin; daughter, Armika Sutton; son, Alexvander Booker; grandchild, ZyAire Williams and a host of other family and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. Viewing will be held, 2pm-6pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.