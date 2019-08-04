|
|
Shirley Ann Emde, 71, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Letson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene L. Emde; a daughter, Shirley Anne Palmer; a sister, Debbie Mankins; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Emde and Sue Empey; two brothers, Ronald and Donald Letson; a brother-in-law, George Emde; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 7, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 â€" 7 P.M. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019