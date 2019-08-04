The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Shirley A. Emde Obituary
Shirley Ann Emde, 71, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Letson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Eugene L. Emde; a daughter, Shirley Anne Palmer; a sister, Debbie Mankins; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Emde and Sue Empey; two brothers, Ronald and Donald Letson; a brother-in-law, George Emde; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 7, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 â€" 7 P.M. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
