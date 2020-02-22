|
|
Shirley Anne Ingram, 84, died February 17, 2020 in a local hospital.
Ms. Ingram was born in Norfolk, Va. to Dorothy Shirley Ingram and Charles Thomas Ingram. She retired in Civil Service from the Coast Guard Finance Center. Shirley Anne was an accomplished woman with a passion for the arts.
She was a talented performer, writer, designer, and fashion model. She embraced a wide circle of friends throughout the world. She was the former wife of Capt. John W. Kinnier, USN Ret.
Survivors include three children: Anne R. Waterfield of Virginia Beach, Alice Shirley Kinnier, John W. Kinnier II of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Virginia I. Dugaw; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday evening from 7 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. with Rev. Fr. Grant Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2020