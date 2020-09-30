Shirley A. McClain Myers age 88, entered into Heaven on September 21, 2020. She resided at the Sentara Windermere Nursing Home in Virginia Beach. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Harry Lambert Myers. She is survived by her six children - Darcy Edwards and her husband Billy, Penny Hodges and her husband Michael, Jeffrey Myers and his wife Grace, Kay Hall and her husband Bruce, Polly Ward and her husband Richard, Lisa Lahm and her husband Chris. She also had 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is survived by three sisters, Sandra Hardman, Sally Freshman and husband Richard, and Martha Muller. Shirley was born in Waynesboro, PA and lived her early years in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Shirley graduated from Washington Township High School in Wayne Heights, PA and from Westchester University in West Chester, PA. She was the Music Supervisor in elementary schools around Antrim Township, Greencastle, PA. Shirley and her husband Lambert raised their family in Virginia Beach, VA. She taught kindergarten at Norfolk Christian Schools in Norfolk, VA and at Linlier Preschool in Virginia Beach. She was a past member of Grace Brethren Church in Virginia Beach, where she was the pianist and the organist, she also taught Sunday School and directed the Senior and Children's Choir. Shirley was a teacher of instructors for Child Evangelism Fellowship in the Tidewater area and was the District Director of Pioneer Girls. She taught piano for many years but her greatest love was being the caregiver for her 12 grandchildren. She attended Spring Branch Community Church in Virginia Beach. Due to the current global pandemic, there will not be a celebration of life service. Together through wonderful memories, we can all celebrate the life of this beautiful Christian servant.