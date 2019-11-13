|
|
Shirley Ann Plunkett, 89, of Virginia Beach, died November 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by family.
She was born April 9, 1930 in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Palovsky) Angus. Preceded in death by her husband Daniel.
Survived by her children, David (Crystal Seitz); Sally DeVan (John), Peggy Weise (Thomas), and Becky Bittner (William); Robert (Joyce Bickus); 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princes Anne Chapel, 3445 Princes Anne Road, Virginia Beach. Funeral service at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach with Reverend Robert J. Cole officiating.
Private burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Medi Home Hospice for their support in her final days.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019