Shirley Abbott Holloway, 91, of Norfolk, VA peacefully passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born October 5, 1927, in Norfolk to the late John William and Gertrude Morris Abbott. Her devoted husband, Hurley M. Holloway, predeceased her. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Vickie Holloway Rogers (James A.), a son, Jay M. Holloway, a sister, Geraldine A. Sessoms, a brother, Harold T. Abbott, two grandchildren, Shontel Rogers Hawkins and Anthony Pierre Rogers and five great- grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11am, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019
