PORTSMOUTH- Shirley Anderson Saunders, 85, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. A native of Kokomo, Indiana, she worked at Giant Open Air and Farm Fresh for 28 years and was a member of Community Church at Western Branch.
Shirley is survived by her husband, James A. Saunders, Sr.; four children, Ronnie Pizzanello and wife Andrea, Glen Pizzanello and wife Carmon, Sharon Saunders Hendry Meredith, and Jimmy Saunders and wife Dana; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Monday, May 18, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Jason Hawks. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.