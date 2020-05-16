Shirley Anderson Saunders
PORTSMOUTH- Shirley Anderson Saunders, 85, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. A native of Kokomo, Indiana, she worked at Giant Open Air and Farm Fresh for 28 years and was a member of Community Church at Western Branch.

Shirley is survived by her husband, James A. Saunders, Sr.; four children, Ronnie Pizzanello and wife Andrea, Glen Pizzanello and wife Carmon, Sharon Saunders Hendry Meredith, and Jimmy Saunders and wife Dana; 12 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held on Monday, May 18, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Jason Hawks. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
MAY
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
