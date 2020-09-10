1/1
Shirley Ann Alexander
1937 - 2020
Blessed is the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ, whom in his infinite wisdom called our mother, aunt, friend, Shirley Ann Alexander to eternal rest on September 7, 2020. Mrs. Alexander was born March 15, 1937 in Salisbury, NC, to the late Robert and Myrtle Reid. She attended Aggrey Memorial High School in Landis, NC. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, sewing, ceramics and playing Pokeno. She was a long time member of St. Johns AME Church in Virginia Beach, VA. She served on the Emanuel Usher Board, Steward Board and Missionary Society. She was a medical transciptionist at Lincoln Hospital, Bronx, NY and Norfolk Community Hospital. Finally, retiring from a private medical practice in Norfolk, VA.

Shirley's service will be private due to COVID restrictions. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to her family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
