Blessed is the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ, whom in his infinite wisdom called our mother, aunt, friend, Shirley Ann Alexander to eternal rest on September 7, 2020. Mrs. Alexander was born March 15, 1937 in Salisbury, NC, to the late Robert and Myrtle Reid. She attended Aggrey Memorial High School in Landis, NC. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, sewing, ceramics and playing Pokeno. She was a long time member of St. Johns AME Church in Virginia Beach, VA. She served on the Emanuel Usher Board, Steward Board and Missionary Society. She was a medical transciptionist at Lincoln Hospital, Bronx, NY and Norfolk Community Hospital. Finally, retiring from a private medical practice in Norfolk, VA.
Shirley's service will be private due to COVID restrictions. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
to leave a note of condolence to her family.