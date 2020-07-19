Shirley Ann Carrick, 78, passed away on May 20, 2020 at home following a brief battle with breast cancer. She was from Sparta, MI; born to the late Harold Carrier and Margaret (Williams) Goodyear. She is also predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Gerald L. Carrick and a sister, Sharon Johnson.Shirley graduated from Sparta High School in the top 10 of her class earning a 4 year scholarship to college. She declined the scholarship and moved to Virginia where she met the love of her life, Jerry, and was married for 40 years until his death. While her children were growing up, she volunteered for many roles at their schools and in scouting. Shirley was an active member of Light of Hope UMC (formerly Princess Anne Plaza UMC) for 41 years, most recently serving as treasurer. She also was extremely active in the ministries of Meals on Wheels, English as a Second Language and served as a liturgist.Shirley loved making cookies, pies, and candy for her family, and spoiling her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and her beautiful landscaping was the reward of her many hours of work.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Julie Gathings and husband Todd; son, Stephen Carrick; grandsons, Jackson Gathings and Cole Gathings; her sister, Joanne Carrier; along with numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Light of Hope United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Cunningham officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Condolences may be offered to the family at: