Shirley Ann Ross Chase passed away, peacefully, and into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Shirley was born to Jesse and Iva Wright Rohr on January 17, 1937 in LeRoy, Kansas. While attending nursing school, she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She and her husband, Donald Ross, were married 49 years and served the Lord together in ministry. They had two children: Scott Thomas Ross and Rachelle Ruth Ross Brandon. Upon Don's passing, Shirley later married Mark Chase of Norfolk, Virginia. Together they enjoyed five years of marriage, sharing a special love. Don Ross and one stepson, Gregory Chase, preceded Shirley in death. Her loving husband and family, Mark Chase, Scott Ross (Cathy), Rachelle "Shelly" Ross Brandon (John), granddaughter, Anna Ross Piercy (Samuel) and their unborn child, as well as Julie Chase Semple, Cindy Chase Eaves (Lee), Brad Chase (Janet), and the grandchildren and great grandchildren will cherish her in memory. A memorial service will be held at Avalon Hills Bible Church, 5728 Indian River Rd, Virginia Beach, VA on June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse.



