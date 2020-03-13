The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Centerville Baptist Church

Shirley Ann Weston

Shirley Ann Weston Obituary
Shirley Ann Weston, 80, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 11, 2020.

Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Gertrude Vailette and the widow of Fredrick Weston. She was well loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Tammi McAfee and husband, Donald, Teresa Wheeler and her husband, Greg, and Denise DeShields and husband, Stephen; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Centerville Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2020
