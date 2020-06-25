Shirley Ann Worlds
1938 - 2020
Shirley Worlds, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 21, 2020. She was born on 8/13/1938 to the late Edward & Maime Worlds in Princess Anne County. She worked for the Va. Beach School Board for over 29 years. Shirley leaves to cherish her memories, two children, Jacqueline Sawyer, Washington Worlds (Crystal) of Va. Beach. Funeral services 11am, Sat., 6/27/2020, viewing 5-7pm, Fri., both at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
