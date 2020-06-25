Shirley Worlds, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 21, 2020. She was born on 8/13/1938 to the late Edward & Maime Worlds in Princess Anne County. She worked for the Va. Beach School Board for over 29 years. Shirley leaves to cherish her memories, two children, Jacqueline Sawyer, Washington Worlds (Crystal) of Va. Beach. Funeral services 11am, Sat., 6/27/2020, viewing 5-7pm, Fri., both at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 25, 2020.