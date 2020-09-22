Former First Lady of Celestial Baptist Church Shirley W. Boone, 83, answered the Lord's Call on



Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



Shirley W. Boone was born July 24, 1937 in Scotland Neck, North Carolina to the late Willie Williams and



Emma Clark Williams. She had seven younger brothers that she raised as sons, Joe Louis Williams,



Raymond Earl Williams, Melvin Douglas Williams, Danford Lee Williams, Alastair Wardell Williams and a



younger sister, Lavoris Williams Pearson, whom she took care of as well.



Her family moved in 1944 to Portsmouth, Virginia to Carver's Park in the Mount Hermon community.



Shirley attended I. C. Norcom high school. The Williams family were members of Third Baptist Church



under the leadership of the late Pastor C.H. Jordan. While living in Carver's Park she met the love of her



life, the late Reverend Leon Jackson Boone. She loved her some "Leon." On February 21, 1958, Shirley



and Leon were united in Holy Matrimony and to this union, two beautiful children were born, Arnitra



Yvette Boone and Shelby Marie Boone. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Always a wise,



compassionate, caring, loving woman of God. Shirley worked at The Circle Restaurant, Moseberth's, and



for 20 years she worked for General Electric and retired from there.Shirley served faithfully alongside her husband, Reverend Leon Jackson Boone, at Celestial Baptist Church as he was elected interim pastor on January 18, 1977 to then becoming the pastor in November



of 1977. She was the First Lady of Celestial Baptist Church for thirty-five years. Her roles in ministry



included: membership in the deaconess board, gospel choir, pastor's aid, senior usher board and served



twice as the chairperson for Women's Day at the church. She also served as the head cook at the



Celestial Baptist Church Family Daycare. Shirley loved country and gospel music. During the football



season she loved watching the Washington Football Team (Washington Redskins) play. Cam Newton and



Russell Wilson were two of her favorite football players. In her earlier years she enjoyed working in her



yard planting the most gorgeous flowers. Her cooking skills were unmatched. She could teach head chef,



Gordon Ramsay, a thing or two in the kitchen. Shirley enjoyed reading in her spare time. When entering



church on Sunday's she would be known as a fashionista from her wearing marvelous hats and suits. She



has devoted her life to being a good person who wants to please God. Because of her faith in God, she



has placed the welfare of her family before her own desires. Thus she was an awesome, supportive wife



and mother. The family is blessed that God gave to them this virtuous woman. She has made a



difference in their lives.



Viewing will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home Chapel from 2pm - 7 pm and Service will follow on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11am . Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens



