1/
Shirley Brown Sawyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Brown Sawyer, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at the age of 92.

Born in Norfolk, she spent most of her life in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Shirley had a love of flowers, birds, gardening, and the beach. But her true love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived for social gatherings with her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church for over 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Glenn L Sawyer Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Glenn Lee Sawyer Jr. and his partner Terry Moore, 3 granddaughters: Stefanie Ridenhour, Lesley Peralta, & Natalie Heim, 7 great grandchildren: Maizie, Shayla, Harley, Austin, Andrew, William, & Gwendolyn, and 1 great great grandchild: Avery

The family would like to recognize and thank her wonderful caretakers, Josefina Yeager and Katrina Yeager. Their care allowed her to remain living in her own home, as she wanted.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, August 22 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel with a graveside service to follow immediately at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Community United Methodist Church or to a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
Pat and Irwin Malphrus
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved