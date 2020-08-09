Shirley Brown Sawyer, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at the age of 92.
Born in Norfolk, she spent most of her life in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Shirley had a love of flowers, birds, gardening, and the beach. But her true love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived for social gatherings with her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church for over 65 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Glenn L Sawyer Sr. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Glenn Lee Sawyer Jr. and his partner Terry Moore, 3 granddaughters: Stefanie Ridenhour, Lesley Peralta, & Natalie Heim, 7 great grandchildren: Maizie, Shayla, Harley, Austin, Andrew, William, & Gwendolyn, and 1 great great grandchild: Avery
The family would like to recognize and thank her wonderful caretakers, Josefina Yeager and Katrina Yeager. Their care allowed her to remain living in her own home, as she wanted.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, August 22 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel with a graveside service to follow immediately at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Community United Methodist Church or to a charity of choice
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
