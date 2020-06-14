Shirley Ann Carlson, 84, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was also known as "Nanny" to all and the favorite aunt to many. Nanny was predeceased by her husband, Wendell W. Carlson, her mother, Thelma Lang and her grandson, Eddie Duncan.She is survived by her children, Ronnie Carlson, Ann Coy, Connie Duncan, Danny Carlson and Sally Carlson; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, June 16 from 6-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please consider a donation to Sentara Hospice House. Condolences may be offered to the family at: