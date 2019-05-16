Home

Shirley Jean Childress Lesh, 67, of VA Beach, VA, passed away May 13, 2019. Shirley was born May 29, 1951, daughter of the late Robert Childress and Elizabeth Flowers Childress. She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Giannascoli and Kristi Lesh, grandsons, Jared Giannascoli and Jordan Herbert, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lesh, her brother William â€œStevieâ€ Richardson, wife Linda, his four children, friend and ex-husband, Nelson Lesh, aunts and cousins. Shirley was employed by Oceana Naval Exchange where she befriended some of her closest and most dear friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019
