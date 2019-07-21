Home

Shirley Corbett Bangs


1927 - 2019
Shirley Corbett Bangs Obituary
Shirley Corbett Bangs, 91, was called home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. She was born in Hot Springs, North Carolina to Kenneth King Corbett and Waco Henry Corbett on September 19, 1927. She was a graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk and took classes at the Division of William and Mary

(Norfolk). Shirley married Lester â€œLesâ€ M. Bangs, Jr. (now deceased) in 1949 and cherished a marriage of 57 years. She was a devotedly caring wife, mother, and daughter who took responsibilities very seriously in her devotion to the Lordâ€™s commandments and as a homemaker. She was a member of Eastminster

Presbyterian Church (PCA) serving God as a Sunday School teacher in the kindergarten department for many years. Dearly close to her heart were the love of her many pets, the enjoyment of reading, writing poems, sewing, and natureâ€™s beauty. She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Bangs Dunn (Calvin); sister-in-law, Joan Bangs Estienne; special nieces and nephews; and loving friends. She is predeceased by her husband; parents; sister, Doris Corbett Pierce; and brother, Kenneth King Corbett, Jr. The family would like to express thankful gratitude to the many medical personnel, loving friends, and individuals who cared, prayed, and encouraged Shirley during her illness. â€œAnd we know that all things

work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.â€ (Romans 8:28 NKJV) A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3229 MacDonald Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. 23464. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
