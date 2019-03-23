Shirley Ella Boney Miller, 88, was called home to be with her Lord on March 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Pearl and Floyd Boney, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cromer Lee Miller.Left to cherish her memory are two children, Wes Miller of Wilmington, NC, and Shelley (Ed) Krauss of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Krista (Jacob) Stewart of Greensboro, NC, Kimberley (Steve) Karpinski and Daniel Miller of Wilmington, NC, and Jessica Krauss of Columbia, SC; and three great-grandchildren, Jude, Owen and Lucas. Shirley was a graduate of Granby HS, attended Elon College, and was a 1952 graduate of DePaul Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as an RN at DePaul Hospital.She was a member of Tabernacle Church of Norfolk, The Gideons International Norfolk East Auxiliary, and a Mobile Meals of Norfolk volunteer. A private service will be held for the family at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home; burial will be in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251, (in memory of Shirley and Cromer Miller), or a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary