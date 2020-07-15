Shirley Farfel Berman of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away at home on July 14, 2020, at age 86. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and was the valedictorian of her class. She received her college degree at Old Dominion University while a mother of four children. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Olga Snyder Farfel and was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry W. Berman, M.D.
Shirley worked for many years at Norfolk Social Services, and was an active volunteer with the American Cancer Society and Lee's Friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, and an amazing mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children Dr. Stuart Berman and wife, Ileana; Bruce Berman and wife, Shari; Douglas Berman and wife, Jodi; Paula Lefkowitz and husband, Michael; her brother, Dr. Arthur Beryl Farfel and wife, Carole; and her nine grandsons, Jacob, Ben, Josh, Avi, Zach, Ethan and Charlie Berman, and Robby and Andrew Lefkowitz.
Graveside funeral services will be held in Gomley Chessed Cemetery in Portsmouth, VA on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM. There will be a limit of 50 people due to Covid concerns and all attendees should wear a mask. Rabbi Sender Haber will officiate. HD Oliver Funeral Apts. will be live-streaming the service via the Facebook icon on their website. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
