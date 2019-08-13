The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries

Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Dale Memorial Park
Chesterfield, VA
Shirley Ferrell Helms

Shirley Ferrell Helms
PORTSMOUTH- Shirley Helms, 61, died August 10, 2019. A native of Richmond, she was a retired office manager with K-Mart. Shirley was the daughter of the late Sadie Ruth and Billy H. Ferrell.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, William Evans Helms; and brother, Kenny Ferrell of Amelia.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 2 PM in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, VA. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Churchland Animal Clinic, 6030 High St. W., Portsmouth, VA 23703. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019
