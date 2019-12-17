|
Shirley Frances Imperial passed away in her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was a native of St. Augustine, Florida and was the daughter of the late Esther W. Angwin and Arthur Marks. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 61 years, Leo J. Imperial and her mother in law, Elsie Imperial.
Immediately upon graduation from high school, she attended Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, where she met her late husband Leo. They were married in Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine, Florida on March 19, 1949, and in 1951 they moved to Virginia where they raised their family. Shirley was devoted to raising their children and worked for Norfolk Public Schools for a short time before retiring with her husband in 1987. They moved back to St. Augustine, Florida where Shirley was a dedicated docent providing tours at Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church and volunteered with the Dr. Peck House and Women's Exchange. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi where she received many honors and awards. They returned to Norfolk, Virginia in 2006 to continue to enjoy their retirement.
Left to cherish her memory is son Michael and wife Beverly, son Mark and wife Karen, daughter Shirlene, son Lee, and son Robert and wife Pattie; six grandchildren, Michelle and husband Chris, Meagan and husband Josh, Brianne and husband Andrew, Brooke, Kathryn and Jonathan; five great-grandchildren Vinny, Adriana, Max, Emy and Alex; two cousins, Joseph Johnson and Brenda North; two nephews Alex, and Dennis, and one niece Susan; and several great nieces, nephews and close family friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers Dawn Finn and Damaris Seda for their compassion and care of our dear mother.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel with the Reverend Libby Rollins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine, Florida. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019