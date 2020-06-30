Shirley Gray Byrum, 82, passed away on June 27, 2020. Shirley was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Emma Jane and Herman Waverly Gray. She is predeceased by two sisters, Mildred and MaryAnn and five brothers, Robert, Thomas, Edward, Lloyd and Howard. She retired from Food Lion as a Deli Clerk. She was a member of Western Branch Baptist Church. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Betty J. Bissett, granddaughter, Ashley Skye Bissett (Christopher Branch), great grandchildren, Aubrey Grace and Chloe Ryan Branch; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Drive Suffolk, VA 23434 with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. Family will receive friends at Betty's residence. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 30, 2020.