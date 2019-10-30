The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Shirley Halstead Dickinson left this world on October 27, 2019. She enters into eternal rest beside her husband Harry G. Dickinson whom she deeply loved. Shirley is a native to Virginia and spent some of her years as an executive secretary for Colonial Food Stores and later as a volunteer for Sentara Hospital. Though Shirley has gone to be with her husband who preceded her, Shirley leaves behind a family proud of the time spent with her. Left to fondly remember their beautiful Shirley is her son, H. Richard Dickinson; daughters Carol A. McDaniel and Jean M. Powell; and her four lovely grandchildren.

Services will be held at 12:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Riverside Chapel at 7415 River Road, Newport News, VA 23607 and will be immediately followed by a graveside ceremony at Peninsula Memorial Park at 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
