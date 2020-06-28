Shirley J. Cutchin (Chittum), 76, of St. Augustine, FL passed away June 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Shirley was born in Accomack County, VA to late Burton and Minnie Chittum. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry, brothers Burton (Frances), Ronnie (Sheila), sister Becky (Jimmy), daughters Robin, Wendy (Vernon) and Jessica, grandchildren Cindy (Chad), Brandy (Clayton), Ashley, Kaleigh (Scott), and Cody, great grandchildren Caleb, Teak, Abree, Cassady, Jillian, Jasper, Mason, Jade, Carly, Evie and Arthur. Shirley is predeceased by her daughter Bambi. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cutchin residence in St. Augustine, FL on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



