Shirley Jeanette Tluchak
1932 - 2020
Shirley Jeanette Tluchak, 88, of Chesapeake passed away on, Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born April 22, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Raymond H. Owens and Alma E. Twiddy Owens. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Steve Frank Tluchak; a daughter, Karen Lynette Patrick; and son-in-law, George K. Patrick.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Johnson and husband Henry, Stephanie Osborne and husband Kevin, Steve F. Tluchak, Jr and wife Janet, foster daughter, Rose Hickman and foster son, Mike Williams; grandchildren, Steven, Jonathan, Rachel, Rebecca, Jennifer, David, Jr., Rebecca P., Cherie, Aaron, Steve, Albert and Michelle, Lynette, Vicki, Kelly and Jeremy, Joel, Caleb and Isaac; and forty-five great-grandchildren as well as a brother, Marshall Twiddy and wife Peggy and a sister-in-law, Mary Owens.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. Rev. Henry Johnson will officiate. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
