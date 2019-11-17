The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Shirley June Johnson


1927 - 2019
Shirley June Johnson Obituary
Shirley J. Johnson, in the quiet mist of November 14, 2019, entered into her eternal rest. Born on April 10, 1927, she is preceded in death by John V. Johnson, Sr., her husband of 56 years, John V. Johnson Jr. (Johnnie Boy), USMC, Venetia Quiero (Nita), and Constance Hughes (Connie). She is survived by Maria A. Parker (Johnnie), Robert Johnson (Rose), June Wright (Eric), Harold and Andrea Johnson, Arcino Quiero, Jr., Eddie Hughes, Anderson Thompkins, and Cynthia Wilkens. Mama, as she is known by the Family, is blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. In addition to being a Mother of eight, her heart was big enough to allow her to lend her talents to Norfolk Public Schools and Saint Mary's Academy for many years. Shirley was a Gold Star Mother. She was a member of the Basilica of Saint Mary and Johnnie Johnson, Sr. (Daddy) biggest fan as he led the choir in song on Sunday mornings. Shirley's viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20th from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM. The family will be presence at Graves Funeral Home (Norfolk, VA) from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. A grave side funeral service will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery (Norfolk, VA) on Thursday, November 21st at 11:00 AM. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 17, 2019
