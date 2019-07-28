|
Shirley L. Ross, 88, was peacefully called home by Jesus on July 25, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1930 to the late Grace E. and Joseph R. Davis in Norfolk, VA. Her husband of 61 years James R. Ross and her six siblings preceded her in death.
Shirley leaves behind her daughter Darlene Francis (Bill), three granddaughters Amy Francis Bush (Brian), Jamie Lee Fountain (Heath) and Suzanne Francis Eiben (Shanon); and three grandsons William Ross Francis, Isaiah Cole Fountain, Joshua Lee Fountain and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley loved spending time with family, cooking and shopping. One of her favorite pass times was the after dinner talks around the table with her family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach VA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family invites you to join them for a reception immediately following the burial. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 28 to July 29, 2019