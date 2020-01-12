|
The Lord called his Angel home on January 6, 2020. The Lord only gives you what you can handle and she was his strongest warrior. She laid her sword down, and the battle is over. She is renewed and has her wings; never will she feel pain again. Shirley was a devout Christian and treasured her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband Ronald Lewis Dixon Sr., her children Wendy Dixon Schelby and Ronald Lewis Dixon Jr. ad his wife Kara Dixon, followed by her grandchildren Alexandra Grace Ramsey and husband Mark David Ramsey, Jordyn Louise Schelby, Jacob Cole Dixon, Lucas Perry Dixon, Dylan Presley Dixon, Ronald Lewis Dixon III, Cooper Lee Dixon, her great grandchildren Aiden Dale Ramsey, Bryleigh Grace Ramsey, Camden Hunter Ramsey, her dog Chopper Dixon and extended family The Christmas's.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the 2nd floor Cardiac Unit Nursing staff at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for the exceptional care and support.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life on January 19 at 2:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020