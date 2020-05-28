Shirley Mae Biddle, 81, was called home to the Lord on May 21, 2020. She slept peacefully as she was surrounded by family and loved ones. Born July 21, 1938, a native of Norfolk, VA. She was known for her faithful service as a church mother of Solid Rock Church and a diligent cleaning technician at Compeco Cleaners for many years. She was known for her infectious smile and determination. She was widowed to Randolph Biddle Sr., and predeceased by daughter, Shirley Watson. Survived by three daughters, Rosa Biddle, Ramona Biddle-Bland, Renita Biddle; four sons, Alvin Biddle, Michael Biddle, Bruce Biddle and Bernard Biddle; a host of grand and great grandchildren and a very special friend Sharon Farris. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted on Saturday, May 30th at 2 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 West Berkley Ave. Live streaming @ www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. Due to COVID-19 the family asks that all condolences be made online @ www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 28, 2020.