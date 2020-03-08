Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church

Shirley Mae Brockwell

Shirley Mae Brockwell Obituary
Shirley Mae Brockwell, 85, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Richard and Anna Tiewski Brockwell.

Shirley was the dedicated legal secretary of the Honorable John A. MacKenzie for nearly forty years.

She is survived by eleven nieces and nephews: David Stewart, Debbie Adcock, Richard Stewart, Danny Stewart, Mark Brockwell, Scott Brockwell, Doug Stewart, Keith Brockwell, Yvonne Brockwell, Tracey Abbott, and Stephanie Panze; and her beloved sister-in-law, Madeleine Brockwell.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
