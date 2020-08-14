1/
Shirley Mae Weller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae Weller passed away Monday August 10th at the age of 94 surrounded by her family in her long-time home on Turner Road in Norfolk.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband William Sr. (Bill), her mother Virginia Yarus, her father Gilbert Yarus and her sister Beverly Stele.

Shirley was the girl who grew up along- side Bill on the shores of Little Creek. She lived next door to Bill until they were married and together, they built their family home right across the street.

Bill was a paratrooper in World War II and flew into France the day before the Normandy Invasion. According to Bill, he became a paratrooper because he thought "it might impress Shirley."

Shirley was the consummate mother to her three sons and "grandma" to everyone else: her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and countless children in the neighborhood. She was an excellent seamstress (you could count on a great Halloween costume), always had something cooking on the stove or in the oven and ingrained in her kids a love of flea markets and yard sales. Said one life long neighbor, "Yes, Shirley Weller knew more about mothering than anyone."

Shirley was a long-time active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church.

Shirley is survived by her sons: William Jr., Kevin (Elizabeth), Matthew, her grandchildren: Jennifer Williams (Mark), Josie Weller (Ken Bowers), Jessica O'Mara (Aaron), Zachary Weller, (Kelly), Nathaniel Weller, Erin Walker (Earl), 7 great grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law, Lauren Wright.

She will be buried along-side her husband at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. The funeral service will be outside the mausoleum on Friday, August 14th, at 11:00 am. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
outside the mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved