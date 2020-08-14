Shirley Mae Weller passed away Monday August 10th at the age of 94 surrounded by her family in her long-time home on Turner Road in Norfolk.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband William Sr. (Bill), her mother Virginia Yarus, her father Gilbert Yarus and her sister Beverly Stele.
Shirley was the girl who grew up along- side Bill on the shores of Little Creek. She lived next door to Bill until they were married and together, they built their family home right across the street.
Bill was a paratrooper in World War II and flew into France the day before the Normandy Invasion. According to Bill, he became a paratrooper because he thought "it might impress Shirley."
Shirley was the consummate mother to her three sons and "grandma" to everyone else: her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and countless children in the neighborhood. She was an excellent seamstress (you could count on a great Halloween costume), always had something cooking on the stove or in the oven and ingrained in her kids a love of flea markets and yard sales. Said one life long neighbor, "Yes, Shirley Weller knew more about mothering than anyone."
Shirley was a long-time active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Shirley is survived by her sons: William Jr., Kevin (Elizabeth), Matthew, her grandchildren: Jennifer Williams (Mark), Josie Weller (Ken Bowers), Jessica O'Mara (Aaron), Zachary Weller, (Kelly), Nathaniel Weller, Erin Walker (Earl), 7 great grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law, Lauren Wright.
She will be buried along-side her husband at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. The funeral service will be outside the mausoleum on Friday, August 14th, at 11:00 am. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com