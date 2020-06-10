Shirley Mae Williams Moore, of Norfolk, passed away June 5, 2020. Shirley was an amazing health care professional who gave 43 years of dedicated service to others as a Medical Technologist. She never met a stranger and made you feel so happy and excelled at making you feel her love, joy, and zest for life. Shirley loved to dance, swim in the ocean, cook and especially loved to love. She'll be met in heaven by her dad and mom, John and Bonnie Williams and her mentor and friend Dr. George Carroll, her good friends Dave Eggert, and Rod and Helene Spangler and the joyous puppies and kittens she spoiled especially Spooky, Dude, B. J. and Tux.
Cherishing her memory is her husband Al Moore, her sister Jane Butler, her brothers Jack (Ann) and Lin (Pam) Williams, sister in law Eileen Frey, Brother in law David Moore, Six nieces and a gazillion great nieces, nephews and great greats, and cousins, the Underwood Boys.
Shirley is also survived by her best friend since forever Brenda Blankenship and her co-workers and friends for life Janice Atkins, Annis Clark and especially Klema Vadaro, Nancy Scherer, Jean Pairis, Susan Jones and Susan Veale.
Shirley asked that there be no service and that her ashes be spread in the ocean. So mix a Wild Turkey 101 and Ginger Ale, put on Bob Seger's "Horizontal Bop" and toast a life well lived and loved. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.