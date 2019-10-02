The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marie Cox


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marie Cox Obituary
Shirley Marie Cox, 91, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born in Norfolk, VA on Aug. 3, 1928 to the late George and Mattie Wade. Shirley retired from Bay Drug Store in Norfolk and was a faithful member of Kempsville Church of Christ. Shirley was known as a kind woman, who loved flowers and her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harvey Lee Cox Sr. and son, Harvey Lee Cox Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her "baby girl" and daughter, Linda Batton and her husband Raymond; daughter-in-law, Tina Cox; grandchildren, Eric Pitts and his girlfriend Maryah, Bruce Pitts Jr. and his wife Tonya, Vick Myers, and Jarrod Cox; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude's. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now