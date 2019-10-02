|
|
Shirley Marie Cox, 91, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born in Norfolk, VA on Aug. 3, 1928 to the late George and Mattie Wade. Shirley retired from Bay Drug Store in Norfolk and was a faithful member of Kempsville Church of Christ. Shirley was known as a kind woman, who loved flowers and her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harvey Lee Cox Sr. and son, Harvey Lee Cox Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is her "baby girl" and daughter, Linda Batton and her husband Raymond; daughter-in-law, Tina Cox; grandchildren, Eric Pitts and his girlfriend Maryah, Bruce Pitts Jr. and his wife Tonya, Vick Myers, and Jarrod Cox; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude's. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019