Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Shirley Pollok Wood Obituary
Shirley Pollok Wood, 68, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Merle B. Pollok and Berkeley A. Pollok, Jr. She was a graduate of Granby High School class of 1969 and Old Dominion University where she graduated Cum Laude.

She is survived by her brother, William R Pollok, nieces, Allison Witherow and husband Kevin, Laura Christian and husband Tim.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
