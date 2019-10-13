|
|
Shirley Pollok Wood, 68, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Merle B. Pollok and Berkeley A. Pollok, Jr. She was a graduate of Granby High School class of 1969 and Old Dominion University where she graduated Cum Laude.
She is survived by her brother, William R Pollok, nieces, Allison Witherow and husband Kevin, Laura Christian and husband Tim.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019