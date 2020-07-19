1/1
Shirley Pugh Grimes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Pugh Walston Grimes, 91, joined her beloved Bill in heaven on April 7, 2020. She joined with loved ones who passed before her - rejoicing and praising God forever! Born in Old Trap, NC, she grew up attending Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her parents, Martin Luther and Iredell Leary Pugh. Shirley was also predeceased by the love of her life (Bill) William Henry Walston, her brother Dr. Stephen C. Pugh, her sister Faye Pugh Chapman, and her second husband Alvah B. Grimes.

Memories of Shirley's love will be cherished by her daughter-Celia Walston White (E.T.), her son - Jack Lister Walston Sr.(Carole); her grandchildren, Ashley Walston Lawrence (Aaron), Jack Lister Walston Jr. (Kelly), Gregory William White, Jordan Thomas White (Carmen), and Aaron James White. She was blessed with six amazing great - grandchildren, nieces who loved their Aunt Shirley dearly, cousins, and a host of friends in VA and NC that will miss her and her incredible memory. She is also survived by a stepson, David Grimes (Kim) and their daughters.

A retired bookkeeper, Shirley put her skills to use as bookkeeper and later as treasurer at Hickory United Methodist Church for 39 years as she worshipped with her brothers and sisters in Christ, often teaching Sunday School. When Shirley remarried, she became the treasurer of Outer Banks Baptist Church and retained that position for 25 years. Shirley will long be remembered for her hospitality and faithful Christian influence. Her homemade biscuits, fudge, and 4-layer cake with fudge frosting were eagerly anticipated by friends and relatives. She loved her family and her God. Shirley was always counting her blessings even in the midst of adversity. She chatted daily with friends and relatives as she "checked on" them. She completed sudoku and crossword puzzles in ink even at 91. Shirley was a lady, a woman of integrity with compassion for all. We hope your lives are touched by a woman like Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, please continue Shirley's habit of tithing by making a contribution in her memory to either Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 152 Alder Branch Rd., Shiloh, NC 27974 OR Outer Banks Baptist Church, 216 West 1st St., Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted by Rev. John Rowland on July 25 at 11 am at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, NC. Due to family health concerns, masks will be required and provided. Burial will be private. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Walston-Grimes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved