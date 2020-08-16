Dr. Shirley Stewart Winstead, 85, Professor Emeritus of Norfolk State University passed peacefully in Chesapeake, Virginia on August 9, 2020. She was born in Norfolk County (now Chesapeake, VA) on August 2, 1935 to the late James and Minnie Stewart Lunsford.
She was predeceased by three brothers; Leon, Melvin, and Johnny Stewart and three sisters; Dewotha S. Jarvis, Doris S. Watson, and Ina S. Clemons.
She was a native of Norfolk County where she completed her public-school education at the age of fifteen in 1952. She matriculated at Elizabeth City Teachers College (now Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC), where she received a B.S. Degree in education. After further study at the University of Virginia, she completed all requirements and received a Master's Degree in Reading from Old Dominion University. She subsequently entered the Doctoral program at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, commonly known as "Virginia Tech," in Blacksburg, Virginia, and received a Doctorate Degree in Education. She was also inducted into the Phi Delta Kappa Educational Fraternity while attending Virginia Tech.
From 1956, when she commenced her professional career as a teacher in the Norfolk County Public Schools, Dr. Winstead devoted her life to the field of public education. She served as a teacher at Crestwood, Bells Mill, Great Bridge and Park Elementary Schools in Chesapeake, Virginia. In 1976 she began her career at Norfolk State University, where she served as a Reading Diagnostician and taught reading courses. She also served as a Reading Professor, taught teaching method courses, and became the Director of Student Teaching and Laboratory Experiences and the Interim Head of the Department of Secondary Education and School Leadership. While at Norfolk State, subsequent to her retirement in 2002 as Professor Emeritus, she was employed as a Consultant for the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) Network, where she traveled to various colleges and universities across the United States and evaluated and mentored them on the requirements for attaining accreditation for their teacher education programs.
Dr. Winstead also co-authored two reading textbooks which were used at Norfolk State University and other educational institutions. She was a Life Member and Golden Soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a member of the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach Chapter of The Links, Inc., National Epicureans, Inc., the Chesapeake Women's Club, Phi Delta Kappa Educational Fraternity and the Norfolk State University Retirees Association (NSURA). She has received numerous awards and certificates for her work in the field of education and was the recipient of the Outstanding Retiree Award from NSURA. Dr. Winstead was also affiliated with numerous other civic, social and professional organizations. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Crestwood.
Left to cherish her loving memory, her devoted husband of 58 years, James A. Winstead, Esq.; five nieces, Minister Dee Smith (Howard), Gwendolyn Hughes both of Maryland, Jacqueline J. Butler of New Jersey, Renee Walker and Joyce Gray (Glen) of Virginia; seven nephews, Carlton Jarvis (Geneen), Walter Jarvis, Jr., Harold Smith all of Virginia, Bernard Jarvis (Martha) Washington D.C., Melvin Jarvis of Maryland, Leon Jarvis (Ahdea) of Wisconsin and Leon Stewart (Theresa) of Louisiana; in-laws Percell Sykes of Alabama and Helen Winstead of Virginia.
Public viewing will be held on Monday, August 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, VA. A private (family) Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Crestwood, Chesapeake, Bishop Anthony B. Rogers, Sr, Pastor. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE VIEWING AND SERVICE. SERVICE WILL BE LIVE STREAMED. And can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com