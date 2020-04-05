|
67, of Virginia Beach was at her home when she went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of March 30, 2020. She was born in Charleston, SC, daughter of Francis Ray and Frances Ann Sellers who predeceased her. She is survived by her partner and beloved companion, Scott Daddabbo. Shirley is also survived by her sisters Linda Radcliffe of Atlanta, Agnes (Gary) Loftis, Mary (Mike) Hollingsworth, and Nancy (David) Driscoll all of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by many cousins, including Pearl Beatty, Mac McMillan and Paige McMillan of Norfolk, Virginia and Peggy Rogers of Charleston, SC. She will be missed by her seven nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews in Virginia and Georgia. She was raised in a military family living in several Navy locations, and she continued this tradition by living in several areas along the East Coast as an adult. She returned to live in Virginia Beach where she had graduated from Kellam High School in 1971. Shirley was talented and creative in sewing, cooking, arts, crafts and floral arrangement. She enjoyed giving thoughtful gifts to her family, especially the children. She was a kind and loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt and friend and always had at least one loving family dog in her care. Shirley will be greatly missed by all. Arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Home Maestas. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020