Shirley Ann Smith Marshall, 72, of Edenton, NC, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in her sonâ€™s home in Portsmouth, VA. Mrs. Marshall was born in Portsmouth on August 15, 1946, and was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Pearl Smith. A retired mold operator from General Electric in Suffolk, VA, she was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Beekeepers of Chowan County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Marshall, Jr.; two sisters, Gladys Williams and Frances Rogers; five brothers, Bobby, Daniel, Frank, Richard, and Marshall Smith; and by a great-granddaughter, Baylee. Surviving are her three sons, John Marshall, III and wife, Mary, of Portsmouth, Jeffery Marshall of Plymouth, and Jason Marshall of Hertford; four sisters, Ellen Hollowell, Mary Smith, Betty Weth, and Barbara Hendrix; two brothers, Raymond and William Smith; seven grandchildren, David, Malorie, Dawn, Hunter, Angelica, Nick, and Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Colton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Revs. John Keeter and Ashby Browder. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Beekeepers of Chowan County, in care of Ron Cummings, 317 Center Hill Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.