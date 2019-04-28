The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Smith Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Smith Marshall Obituary
Shirley Ann Smith Marshall, 72, of Edenton, NC, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in her sonâ€™s home in Portsmouth, VA. Mrs. Marshall was born in Portsmouth on August 15, 1946, and was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Pearl Smith. A retired mold operator from General Electric in Suffolk, VA, she was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the Beekeepers of Chowan County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Marshall, Jr.; two sisters, Gladys Williams and Frances Rogers; five brothers, Bobby, Daniel, Frank, Richard, and Marshall Smith; and by a great-granddaughter, Baylee. Surviving are her three sons, John Marshall, III and wife, Mary, of Portsmouth, Jeffery Marshall of Plymouth, and Jason Marshall of Hertford; four sisters, Ellen Hollowell, Mary Smith, Betty Weth, and Barbara Hendrix; two brothers, Raymond and William Smith; seven grandchildren, David, Malorie, Dawn, Hunter, Angelica, Nick, and Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Colton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Revs. John Keeter and Ashby Browder. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Beekeepers of Chowan County, in care of Ron Cummings, 317 Center Hill Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
Download Now