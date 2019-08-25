The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Shirley Turner Washburn


1939 - 2019
Shirley Turner Washburn Obituary
Shirley Turner Washburn, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 18th in Suffolk, VA. Shirley was born in Onancock, VA to the late Otto (Wilson) and Maude Turner. Shirley was a proud graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk, VA. In her later years, Shirley remained close to many of her high school friends.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband Robert C. Washburn and her beloved German Shepherd Rebel. During her marriage to Bob, Shirley resided in California and New York. While Shirleyâ€™s love of travel took her to many faraway places, she always returned to her beloved native Virginia. Throughout her life, Shirley had a love for animals, flowers, friends and the music of John Denver. She is survived by her family of friends, Camile Rizzo, Betty Turner, Pearla Phillips and the entire Sieban family.

A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
