Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809

It is with great sadness, the family of Shirley Weiner (nee Rosenberg) announces her passing on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the age of 84.

Shirley is lovingly remembered by her children, Karen Duncan and David (Stephanie); grandsons, Brinton Duncan and Joshua Duncan (Nicole); great-granddaughter, Ravi; and her closest life-long friends, Ted Bonk and Jerry Taylor. Shirley will also be eternally remembered by her nieces and nephews, Alan Goldstein (Jackie), Ronnie Cohen (Joe), and Gail Goldstein; sister-in-law, Miriam Weiner; and her numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Mitchell; parents, Esther and Morris Rosenberg; sister and brother-in-law, Myrtle and Paul Goldstein; former husband, Arthur Weiner; parents-in-law, Esther and Meyer Weiner; and brother-in-law, Harvey Weiner.

In 1966, Shirley and Art Weiner founded Weight Watchers of Delmarva which ultimately grew to more than 300 locations in Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland, parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

The family offers a special thank you to Shirley's caregivers from Heartland Hospice of Chadds Ford, PA and Always Best Care Senior Services of Exton, PA. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in Shirley's memory to Youth Empowerment Alliance, Inc., 801 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701; Greyhound Pets, Inc., P. O. Box 891, Woodinville, WA 98072; or Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 26, 2019
