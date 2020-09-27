Shirley W. Whitehurst, 85, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Chesapeake, she was the daughter of Grover Peyton and Sallie Culpepper Wood of Norfolk County. She was predeceased by her sisters, Lennie Wood Korner, Pearl Harrell; brother, Grover Eugene Wood. She retired from the Virginia State Health Dept.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Beverly Whitehurst (Eric Venters); Kimberly Pearman (Mark Pearman); grandson, Alex Hadjikakos; granddaughters, Alexis Tuthill and Haley Tuthill; great-granddaughter, Eden Ryder; sister, Barbara Young; as well as a niece, nephew, and extended family members and dear friends.
The family is inviting friends Monday, September 28, 2020 from 1-2pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, with a funeral ceremony beginning at 2pm. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family.