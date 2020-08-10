SUFFOLK- Sidney Nelson, 83, died Aug. 8, 2020. A native of North Carolina, he was the widower of Patricia Nelson. Sidney was a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth M. Witek and husband Michael; three sons, Charles H. Nelson, Amos L. Nelson and Clay E. Nelson; three step-children, Sarah Roper, Floyd Humphries and William Humphries; grandchildren, Sallie Hunt, Michelle Jones, Alicia Hughes, Charles Nelson Jr., Madison Nelson, Travis Roper, Teri Roper and John Roper; 22 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, please give to a favorite charity
