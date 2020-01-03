|
CHESAPEAKE - Sidney Warren Wilkins, Sr., 80, of the 1000 block of White Pine Dr. passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1939 in Norfolk County to the late Herman and Mamie Wilkins. Sidney retired as the circulation dept. manager for the Virginian Pilot and Ledger Star newspaper; and was also a part-time farmer, growing all types of produce. He loved hunting and being outdoors; and was a member of the Tucker Swamp Hunt Club and Central Hill Hunt Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Wilkins and a son, Richard D. Wilkins.
He is survived by a daughter, Dana Kandice and her husband Pete; two sons, Michael A. Wilkins and his wife Denise and Sidney W. Wilkins, Jr. and his wife Patricia; his friend and companion, Linda Baggett; two sisters, Shirley Kemp and Norma Sage; a brother, Ray T. Wilkins; grandchildren, Ian and Chase Wilkins, Christian, Chandler and Loren Vann, Heather Stevens, Brandon Holsonback, and Matthew and Cole Johnson; and a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:30 - 8 PM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020