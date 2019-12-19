|
Sigfried B. Sommer, age 71, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on December 16, 2019.
Born on March 12, 1948, in Hubreith, Germany, he served in the German Navy for 11 years and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, retiring as a Senior Chief, he then became a United States Citizen in 1984.
He had a beautiful mind and soul. His many interest and hobbies include, collecting trains, planes, target shooting, fast cars, swimming in the ocean, debating politics, and gardening. He loved nature and all its creatures and would feed his birds every day. He also loved to laugh and bring a smile to all his family and friends.
Sigfried was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Sommer; parents, Benhard and Ida Johanna Sommer; and a sister, Heidi Sommer. He leaves to cherish his memories: a brother, Bernd Sommer, Barbra Sommer, both of Germany; children, William and Shany Self of Norfolk, Steven and Bonnie Self of Chesapeake; and Daniel Self of Norfolk; grandchildren, Jason Self, Samantha Self, Kan Meekins, and Sonya Self; nephew, Dominik Sommer of Germany; life-long best friend, John Moses; and caregiver and friend, Keisha Derry.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019