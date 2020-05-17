Silverio Guntang Ramirez, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was a native of Tayug, Pangansinan, Philippines and grew up during WWII. He retired from the US Coast Guard as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and also retired from the US Postal Service as a mail handler. He has been a parishioner of Church of St. Therese Catholic Church, Chesapeake for over 44 years. He loved traveling back and forth to his home country the Philippines and greatly enjoyed gardening.
Silverio is survived by his wife of 58 years Saturnina A. Ramirez; three sons, Larry A. Ramirez, Elmer A. Ramirez and his wife, Melissa and Patrick J. Ramirez; grandchildren, Evan Ramirez, Ryan Ramirez, Megan Ramirez, Roman Ramirez, Alexa Ramirez and his only surviving brother, Fred G. Ramirez. Silverio was predeceased by his parents Anastasia G. and Mariano Ramirez; brothers and sisters, Priscela Ramirez Serrano, Feliciano G Ramirez, Tomasa Ramirez Casimero, Domingo G Ramirez.
All services at this time are private and interment will be held at the Albert G Horton Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Public services will be held at a later time. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.