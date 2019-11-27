|
Simone Anne Reese left this world for a better place at the youthful age of 99 on Mon. Nov. 25, 2019. Her caring, loving, and cheerful personality will be greatly missed by family, friends, and her many acquaintances at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.
Born in the North of France on April 2, 1920, Simone met and married Cliff, an Army solider, moved to America after World War II, and settled in Connecticut to raise their growing family. Years later Simone and family relocated to Southern California, where she worked for the San Diego County Finance Dept. While living in San Diego, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Reynolds; daughter, Linda (Reynolds) Brantigan; and son, Henry Reynolds.
Simone and her second husband, Edward Reese, also deceased, met through their children. They enjoyed many wonderful years together, traveling extensively, while also engaging in square dancing and other social activities. They later moved to Virginia Beach to enjoy their retirement years near family. During this time Simone remained active in the American Sewing Guild, Red Hat Society, and numerous craft groups.
Simone leaves behind her daughters, Nicole Kilby and husband Kent and Diane Perret; son, Stephen Reynolds; step-children, Lee Reese and wife Liz and Larry Reese and wife Lisa; six grandchildren, Craig, Kirsten, Brian, Jenny, Ed, and Becky; ten great-grandchildren; and two nieces and their families.
At Simone's request the memorial service and burial will be private at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019